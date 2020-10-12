Trump tests negative for virus, isn’t infectious, doctor says

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump tested negative on consecutive days for COVID-19, his doctor said on Monday afternoon, a week after being released from the hospital for treatment of the disease.

In a memo released by the White House, Sean Conley said the tests, along with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, informed the conclusion that Trump “is not infectious to others.”

Trump has come under criticism from his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, and others for what they call a cavalier attitude about the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of top White House officials, senators and others in the president’s circle tested positive for the virus after a crowded Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony – where he announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

Trump is returning to the presidential campaign trail with a rally in Florida on Monday night. That event, along with three others planned this week, threaten to advance the spread of the coronavirus, warned Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, in an interview on CNN earlier Monday.

In his memo, Conley cited clinical and laboratory data and other tests show Trump has “a lack of detectable viral replication.” He wrote that “it’s important to note” that the Covid-19 test wasn’t used “in isolation for the determination of the president’s current negative status.”

The memo did not say what days Trump had tested negative or when he last tested positive.