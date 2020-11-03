Michigan adds 3,106 new COVID cases, 43 more deaths

Michigan added 3,106 new cases of coronavirus and 43 more deaths on Tuesday.

The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 187,995 and total confirmed deaths to 7,400, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths announced on Tuesday include 17 that were reported late due to a backlog in records, the department said.

With probable cases included, the state's numbers are even higher. As of Tuesday, Michigan has 204,326 probable and confirmed cases, and 7,716 probable and confirmed deaths.

Last week was a record-setting week for COVID-19 cases with a total of 20,154 cases, making it the third consecutive week to break records. It shattered the record set the week before of 13,129 confirmed cases and the 10,241 cases recorded three weeks ago.

On Saturday, Michigan broke the daily case record for the state with 3,792, surpassing Oct. 29's high of 3,675 cases.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Friday that she's "very concerned" about what she's seeing across Michigan.

"Local health departments are investigating over 400 outbreaks, and we know there is also general community spread of the virus," she said. "Cases are rising in every area of the state. Wearing masks and avoiding high-risk activities like large indoor gatherings remains important if we are going to bring this curve down."

On Sunday, the state administered 59,642 tests with 55,371 having negative results, giving Michigan a 7.16% positivity rate. In September, the state's positivity rate averaged 3%.

While testing for the virus has increased greatly, Michigan is also seeing upticks in hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus.

As of Monday, the state reported 1,701 people are hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus. Of those hospitalized, 180 people are on ventilators and 428 are in intensive care units. The state also reported 248 people hospitalized with suspected virus cases.

As of Saturday, Michigan considered 121,093 people to have recovered from the virus.

Michigan's K-12 schools and higher education institutions had 45 new outbreaks as of Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

There were 31 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult day cares and group homes, that add to the 75 outbreaks that were previously reported and are ongoing.

Overall across the state, as of Oct. 22, Michigan had 144 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.