Michigan adds 6,955 cases and 81 deaths related to coronavirus

Michigan added 6,955 cases and 81 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new additions brings the state's total number cases of coronavirus to 373,197 with 9,405 deaths.

On Tuesday, Michigan surpassed its daily record for deaths reported with 190, although 30 were identified during a delayed records review, the state said. The previous record was 164 deaths on April 16, at the peak of the pandemic, a day that had no additional reviewed records added.

The record for daily cases reported was set on Nov. 20 with 9,779 cases.

On Monday, 221 new outbreaks were reported across the state, including 21 new retail-employee associated outbreaks, 19 office-setting outbreaks and 25 outbreaks related to construction.

Long term care facilities and K-12 schools reported the largest number of outbreaks with 47 coming from nursing facilities and assisted living and 32 from school settings.

The state reported 35,155 test administered on Monday with 29,980 coming back negative, giving the state a 14.72% rate.

As the state considers 165,269 people recovered from the virus as of Nov. 25, state officials are anticipating vaccines as soon as drug makers report encouraging results in trials.

Moderna Inc. said Monday it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

AstraZeneca said late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.

Pending regulatory approval, Michigan is slated to receive several hundred thousand doses of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that will ship before the end of the year, health officials have said.

Shipments could be received by Henry Ford as early as Dec. 12, hospital officials said. Five of its hospitals are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December.

