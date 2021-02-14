Beaumont lifts some visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases trend downward

Beaumont Health Systems has loosened its visitor restrictions, allowing visitations for patients who don't have or aren't suspected of having COVID-19.

Effective on Monday, any patient who is negative for COVID-19 may have one person visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The visitation change comes as Beaumont sees a decline in inpatient COVID-19 numbers. If cases of the virus increase, the health system will adjust its COVID-19 visitation guidelines as appropriate, Beaumont said in a news release.

"We recognize having loved ones visit benefits our patients and helps our staff deliver the patient and family centered care that is at the center of everything we do at Beaumont," said Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant in a news release.

"However, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Therefore, we cannot lift all restrictions. We look forward to the day when we are able to welcome all family and friends without these COVID-19 modifications."

Patients who are at end-of-life or are being evaluated for hospice care can have two visitors. Women in labor can have both a visitor and a doula present and children 21-years-old and under may have two parents or legal guardians, with only one being able to stay overnight.

No one is allowed to visit patients who have tested for COVID-19 or are pending positive results except;

Patients at end-of-life, with up to two beside visitors.

Women in labor, pre-term labor or requiring a C-section.

Children under 21.

Other extreme conditions that need to be approved by clinical leadership.

No one under the age of 16 is allowed to visit except under extreme conditions as approved by leadership. Food can not be eaten in patients' rooms. All visitors must complete a COVID-19 screening assessment, and personal protective equipment will be provided by Beaumont when necessary.

Everyone visiting Beaumont's hospitals must be free of COVID symptoms and a COVID diagnosis, and must not be waiting for COVID test results, stay in the patient’s room at all times except when using the bathroom, and leave the Beaumont building as soon as their visit is over.

Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe reinstated visitor restrictions in November after coronavirus cases were increasing in the state.

On Saturday, Michigan added 853 cases of the virus and 88 deaths. Data on hospitalizations, testing and new cases all trended in positive directions last week as the state appears to be moving past a second wave that hit in late November. The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 4.5%, down from 5.7% the week before.