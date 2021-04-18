Wayne County expands vaccine access with 2 new sites; walk-ups, appointments accepted

Wayne County is adding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Belleville and Flat Rock as the state battles a surge in cases during the pandemic.

County health department officials said the expansion will increase the weekly capacity to as many as 20,000 doses with a total of four clinics administering the vaccine.

On Saturday, Michigan added 5,530 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths as the state closed in on the the weekly case record set in November.

"Our goal is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in a statement. "We have vaccine. We have four regional clinics. Now is the time for everyone to get vaccinated. The surest way we can put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Michigan has led the nation in new infections and hospitalizations for two weeks with infections rising for eight consecutive weeks.

This week, the state added 47,284 cases and 342 deaths. Sixty of the deaths reported Saturday were identified during a vital records review.

The Belleville clinic will open Monday at Wayne County Community College District -Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty, in Belleville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Flat Rock clinic also opens Monday and will be located at the Flat Rock Community Center, 1 Maguire Street, in Flat Rock. The Flat Rock clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents and workers age 16 and older from all Wayne County communities are eligible; walk-up appointments are welcomed during regular clinic hours or residents may schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Health Department by calling (866) 610-3885.

Detroit residents should call (313) 230-0505 to schedule an appointment through the Detroit Health Department.

All county sites will offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, depending on availability.