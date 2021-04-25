Extra Moderna vaccines at Lakeside Mall for walk-ups, drive-thru

Sterling Heights — The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has more than 450 Moderna vaccines available Monday for residents 18 years and older.

The clinic will offer walk-up and drive-thru vaccines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Mall drive-thru, formerly Sears Auto, located at 14100 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights.

The vaccination clinic in Macomb County is being held in partnership with the Veterans Affairs Agency and the Michigan National Guard. It's the second clinic hosted by the DMVA following a Marquette clinic on March 22 that vaccinated 328 people.

“Our first vaccination clinic was highly successful, and we want to keep the momentum going,” said Zaneta Adams, MVAA director. “There are tens of thousands of people in Metro Detroit who deserve the highest quality of care and access to medical benefits like the COVID vaccine. These clinics are integral in helping people get vaccinated.”

To register for a time slot, call 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838).

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 proof of service. Representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

As of Saturday, more than 33% of Michigan residents were fully vaccinated and 47% had received at least one dose, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

Michigan added 34,013 COVID-19 cases and 449 deaths this past week, bringing the state's total cases to 819,320 and deaths to 17,289 since the virus first was detected in March 2020.

