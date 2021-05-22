Michigan adds 1,013 cases, 86 new deaths from COVID-19

Michigan officials on Saturday reported having new 1,013 coronavirus cases and 86 new deaths from the virus.

There were also 99 deaths added to the total from a vital records review, the state reported.

The rate of COVID-19 cases continue to fall with the state's total number of cases at 883,202 with 18,939 deaths since the virus was first discovered in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Cases and positive tests have all declined for the last five weeks, state data shows, as more people have been fully vaccinated and the Center For Disease Control has relaxed masked-wearing standards for those people.

As of mid-week, 56.8% of Michigan residents over age 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has responded to the CDC standards by announcing on Thursday that outdoor capacity limits will lift completely and indoor capacity limits will rise to 50% on June 1. The state, she added, is aiming to lift all of its mandates by July 1.

As children ages 12-15 in the state became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week, the increase in the population decreased the vaccinated percentage in population to about 51%.

Whitmer said vaccine supply is now outpacing demand.

"I'm hopeful that we'll get to 70%," Whitmer said Thursday. "When more people are vaccinated, it's for the better everyone because as the virus continues to spread, it can mutate and at some point, maybe there will be a mutation our vaccines aren't as good against."

The coronavirus is the cause of nearly 590,000 deaths nationwide and 33 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

Last week, the state added 11,991 new cases and 402 deaths from the virus, a decrease from the previous week of May 2-8, when the state added 18,248 new cases and 464 deaths from the virus.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

