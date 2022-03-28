As 'stealth' omicron spreads in Michigan, experts remain hopeful pandemic is nearing end

A new iteration of the omicron variant is on its way to becoming dominant across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely — and at least two top scientists say the pandemic may be nearly finished in the United States.

The new version, called BA.2, is a sublineage of the omicron variant that caused a surge of COVID-19 cases across Michigan and the U.S. during the winter. Millions of Americans were sickened by the initial omicron variant called BA.1, and Michigan set a record for the pandemic on Jan. 10 when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.