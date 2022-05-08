CDC recommends Grand Traverse County mask up as COVID community transmission rises
Hayley Harding
The Detroit News
Michiganians living in Grand Traverse County are advised to wear masks indoors, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county has a "high" level of community transmission, according to the CDC's standards, meaning new cases per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions and the number of hospital beds in the county holding COVID patients have risen there.