Feds to halt taking orders for free at-home Covid tests Friday

The U.S. government website that enables people to request free at-home COVID-19 tests will stop taking orders Friday, it said.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests," it said on the site.

In January, President Joe Biden committed to making 1 billion tests available to the American public free of charge, including 500 million available through the site, covidtests.gov.

This past May, officials announced a third round of orders through the program. The round brought the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started to 16.

