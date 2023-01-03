Michigan adds 9,793 cases, 69 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The state added 9,793 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 69 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

Michigan reported an average of about 1,399 cases per day over the last seven days, a 10% decrease from a daily average of 1,561 cases a week prior.

On Dec. 27, the state said it had added 10,927 cases and 110 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Case counts are well below early January 2022, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

About 69% of state residents, or 6.9 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 255,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 31%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.5 million individuals, or 38% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster.

Due to the holidays, data on outbreaks and hospitalizations will not be available until Jan. 4.