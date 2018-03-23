Washington — President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Ford Motor Co.’s manager of global environmental policy to lead the Office of International and Tribal Affairs at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the White House said Friday.

W. Charles “Chad” McIntosh, an attorney and engineer from Michigan, has worked for Ford for nearly 20 years. Prior to that, he worked as deputy director for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality under Republican Gov. John Engler for seven years.

At Michigan’s DEQ, McIntosh supervised regulatory reform and criminal investigations and directed the development of administrative rules for the state, according to EPA.

“Chad will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement.

“His unique background as an engineer and an attorney in global environmental compliance makes him a valuable asset and well-suited to lead the Office of International and Tribal Affairs.”

At Ford, McIntosh led efforts to implement environmental compliance operating systems for all U.S, Canadian and Mexican assembly plants, and provided environmental regulatory compliance, permit development and enforcement negotiations for the company’s manufacturing facilities, according to EPA.

Chuck Hadden, president and chief executive officer of the Michigan Manufactures Association, said McIntoch has extensive knowledge of the regulatory challenges facing the states.

“His work as Gov. Engler’s environmental adviser led to positive improvements to Michigan’s regulatory structure,” Hadden said in a statement.

G. Tracy Mehan, III, former director of the Michigan Office of the Great Lakes, said he worked with McIntosh on Great Lakes and other environmental issues.

“I can testify to his solid technical, policy and legal expertise as both an engineer and an attorney,” Mehan said in a statement. “He was a conscientious public servant and an outstanding conservationist.”

