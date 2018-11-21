George Papadopoulos (Photo: Mary Clare Jalonick / AP file)

Washington – Special counsel Robert Mueller urged a Washington federal judge to reject Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos’ request to delay his two-week jail sentence until a U.S. appeals court rules on a challenge to Mueller’s appointment.

Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to federal agents, is due to report to prison on Nov. 26. He asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss for a postponement because of the appeals court fight initiated by another man who is challenging a Mueller grand jury subpoena.

In urging the judge to reject Papadopoulos’ request, the special counsel cited the former aide’s public comments regretting his guilty plea.

Those statements “appear to be inconsistent with his stated acceptance of responsibility at sentencing,” Mueller’s lawyers said in a court filing Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2018/11/21/mueller-papadopoulos-jailed-scheduled/38581085/