Raheel Siddiqui, 21, died after a fall at the Marine Corps’ Parris Island boot camp two years ago. (Photo: Family photo)

A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by the Taylor family of a 20-year-old Marine who died two years ago during boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.

U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow on Tuesday ruled that, under what's known as the Feres doctrine, claims related to injuries to active duty military personnel belong in military and not civil courts.

"Despite the serious questions that remain regarding the circumstances of Pvt. Siddiqui’s death, the court will dismiss this case," Tarnow wrote.

"(D)espite strong reservations, the court remains bound by Feres and its progeny."

The parents of Raheel Siddiqui had sued the Marine Corps in 2017, alleging that he was assaulted, hazed and discriminated against at the training depot on Parris Island, South Carolina, because of his Muslim faith.

The lawsuit argues that military officials were negligent in failing to protect Siddiqui, who died in March 2016 after falling from a third-story building.

Siddiqui's parents, Ghazala and Masood Siddiqui, argued the government was negligent by almost immediately declaring their son's March 2016 death a suicide without a full investigation.

Shiraz K. Khan, attorney for the Siddiqui family, had urged the court to deny the government's motion to dismiss, arguing the Feres doctrine does not apply to the case because Raheel Siddiqui had not yet started his active military service and was a civilian when he first started meeting with Marine recruiters in 2015.

But Tarnow concluded that, under binding precedent, Siddiqui's injuries arose from or were sustained in the course of activity incident to his military service, "even though Pvt. Siddiqui was not yet a Marine."

A Marine investigation into Siddiqui's death recommended discipline against several Marines including Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix Jr.

Felix was sentenced a year ago to 10 years in military prison for abusing three Muslim recruits, including Siddiqui, among other charges.

Felix's former supervisor, Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon, earlier this year pleaded guilty to charges including negligently returning Felix to work while he was under investigation for hazing a different Muslim recruit.

Tarnow noted the Siddiqui family's suit in part intended to "persuade the Marine Corps to deter the harassment of Muslim recruits that played a part in their son’s death."

"It is clear from the actions the Marine Corps took against Sgt. Felix and Lt. Col. Kissoon that they recognize the severity of the problem and are acting to combat religious discrimination at Parris Island," Tarnow wrote.

While he said he couldn't allow the family's suit to proceed, Tarnow noted heavy criticism of the Feres doctrine.

Since the Feres ruling, he wrote, "soldiers suffering even the most brutal injuries due to military negligence have been shut out of the courts."

He also said the doctrine’s reliance on the military's so-called "generous" no-fault

compensation "has not withstood the test of time," noting the $100,000 death benefit and $400,000 life insurance payout that the Siddiquis received "are mere fractions of most wrongful death awards."

The September 11th Fund’s awards for wrongful death ranged from $2 million to $3 million, the judge said.

"Those awards considered modern tort principles, including the focus on deterrence and compensation," Tarnow wrote.

"Pvt. Siddiqui’s death benefit is woefully out of step with such principles."

Khan did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

