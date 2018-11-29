Buy Photo Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones attends the August funeral of Aretha Franklin. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington — Democrat Brenda Jones is expected to become Michigan's newest congresswoman when she takes the oath of office Thursday after U.S. House leaders reached a deal on seating her.

It is the first time Michigan's 13th District will have representation in the U.S. House in nearly a year, since the resignation of former Rep. John Conyers Jr. last December.

"It’s a great feeling. It’s an awesome feeling, and God is good. To God be the glory," Jones said by phone on her way to pick up the keys to her new office.

Jones, 59, of Detroit will only serve a matter of weeks until January after winning a special election this month to finish out Conyers' term. She lost her bid to replace Conyers next year to former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

House Speaker Paul Ryan had delayed seating Jones in part because she has not stepped down from her position as president of Detroit City Council, and there's no precedent for an individual to serve in the U.S. House while holding locally elected office.

“The House had a precedent dating from 1909 that made clear that service as both a member of Congress and a state or local official were not compatible. However, Ms. Jones was duly elected by the constituents of the 13th District of Michigan," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said Thursday.

"Ms. Jones has written the speaker and indicated that she will abide by guidance from the Ethics Committee to minimize the conflict between her service as a member and her duties on the Detroit City Council during the short time she’s here.The House will carve out a narrow exception to the 1909 precedent."

Prior to the administration of the oath around noon Thursday, the House is expected to adopt a resolution authorizing Ryan as speaker to swear in Jones, effectively creating an exception to the earlier precedent.

Under the deal between Ryan and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Jones may accept no pay from Detroit's council and participate in no council votes while serving in Congress — conditions advised by counsel to the House Ethics Committee and which Jones previously attested to.

Ryan's office had previously warned that any House member could have objected to Jones holding two offices, at which point the matter would have been referred to the House Committee on Administration.

While the Constitution doesn't prohibit members from simultaneously holding state or local office, the House has historically taken the position that "high state office is incompatible with congressional membership," as stated in the House Ethics Manual.

But Jones this week released a copy of the unofficial opinion provided by counsel for the House Ethics Committee that said her position with Detroit City Council "does not appear to be incompatible" with her potential position in the U.S. House.

The Ethics Committee counsel said Jones' dual office-holding is only compatible given the "very limited time" Jones would be representing Michigan; given that she does not accept compensation from the council (including back pay); and given the council remains in recess during her term in Congress.

The opinion gave the example of a mayorship that overlapped three days with a House position and was not considered an incompatible office by the Ethics Committee when the House member did not accept pay for the mayoral position and recused from all work on behalf of the city for that time.

The House precedent from 1909 that Strong referred to relates to GOP Rep. George L. Lilley, who was sworn in as governor of Connecticut without resigning his House seat.

In Lilley's case, the Judiciary Committee determined serving as governor and congressman to be incompatible and recommended vacating the office and removing Lilley's name from the clerk's rolls. The House later agreed to a resolution to that effect.

Jones said her next step is hiring staff, which will include Conyers' former chief of staff Ray Plowden.

Jones' brief stint in the House will likely be among the shortest in history but won't set a record.

That distinction belongs to George Sheridan and Effingham Lawrence of Louisiana, who both served for one day only on March 3, 1875 — the final day of the 43rd Congress.

