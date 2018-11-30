Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn (Photo: File, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington — House Democrats late Thursday elected U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell as one of four leaders of the caucus’ messaging arm.

Starting in January, Dingell, of Dearborn will co-chair the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee along with Chair David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Co-Chairs Ted Lieu of California and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania.

Dingell, a former member of the Democratic National Committee, had pressed the need for Midwest representation in leadership of the committee, which oversees the caucus’ policy agenda and communications strategy.

“Two years ago, I predicted Donald Trump could become president. I listened to people in my district, and many of them didn’t think Democrats cared about them,” Dingell said in a statement.

“During the next two years, no matter your district or background, we have to listen to the working men and women and show them we are going to deliver on issues that matter to them.”

Dingell also raised the need to “take seriously their constitutional responsibility to hold the administration accountable and to protect the fundamental civil rights of freedom of religion, speech and the press.”

