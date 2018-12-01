Then-President George H.W. Bush held a news conference June 5, 1989 at the White House in Washington where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo: Marcy Nighswander / AP)

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died late Friday, seven months after his family buried former first lady Barbara Bush.

Michiganians remembered the 94-year-old as a dedicated public servant who managed the end of the Cold War with the old Soviet Union. Bush, a Navy pilot, and Barbara briefly lived in Michigan in 1945 during World War II while he was based at Naval Air Station Grosse Ile — a pilot training base — after returning from combat against Japan in the Pacific.

But perhaps one of his most obscured achievements was being offered a one-day baseball contract from the Detroit Tigers in 1984, when he was vice president under President Ronald Reagan.

Bush has been hospitalized intermittently over the past few years for infections and other health issues.

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler who considered Bush a “dear friend,” called his life “a tribute to public service the old-fashioned way.”

“This is a man who, because he was the kind of person he was — the outstanding military record, the devotion to country, the devotion to family — really he is a bit of a throwback. There won’t be many more like him. I hope there will be, but I fear there won’t be,” Engler said in a 2017 interview.

President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H.W. Bush react to cheering suppporters and falling balloons at a rally at the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 1984. (Photo: Joe Burbank, MCT, file)

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser also hailed Bush's legacy.

"“Michigan lost an outstanding statesman," Weiser said in a Saturday statement. "President Bush was a beacon of light and freedom, the last of the Greatest Generation to serve. A grateful nation mourns with his family and celebrates his life today.”

Bush’s public service included two terms in Congress in Texas, a stint as United Nations ambassador, Central Intelligence Agency director, the first U.S. representative to communist China under President Richard Nixon and the leader of the Republican National Committee during the Watergate scandal and after Nixon’s resignation.

Engler and his wife Michelle attended the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, who died April 17. Engler, who is currently interim president of Michigan State University, previously served on the board of the Barbara Bush Family Literacy Foundation.

Engler lamented that George Bush only served one term, saying those four years will continue to be re-evaluated by historians because “it was a tricky period.”

“He managed the end of the Cold War in an extraordinary way. He did so, a lot of it, with virtual diplomacy and things that were sort of behind the curtain, not so much in front. That gave people the space to move,” Engler said.

This March 8, 2017 file photo shows former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel in Houston. (Photo: Steve Gonzales / AP, file)

Millions of people in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union were given “fresh breezes of freedom” because Bush managed the end of the Cold War so well, Engler said. “That was a profound change,” he said.

Bush served as vice president for eight years under Ronald Reagan — after finishing second to Reagan in the 1980 primaries — before his election to the White House in 1988.

Michigan backed Bush that year by an eight-point margin. Four years later, it would back Bill Clinton over Bush and start a string of Democratic victories that ended with Donald Trump’s win in 2016.

Barbara Bush’s 1994 memoir recalled the couple’s days living in Michigan, saying they lived in rented rooms in Wyandotte and Dearborn.

“The first room we rented was dark, and the landlady took great pleasure in my mistakes. I made many. I heard her say one day to a friend on the phone, ‘You should have seen what she did today. She washed all her silk underwear and it shrank.’ I did, and it did, but how mean of her not to tell me how to wash it,” she wrote.

In Dearborn, the couple stayed with Joe and Grace Gorgone and their children, with whom the Bushes stayed in touch.

“She taught me some of the things my mother thought I should be able to pick up by reading — things like how to cook, clean and wash clothes,” Barbara recalled.

Bush played baseball in college, and the sport brought him to Michigan several times. He played for Yale University in the first two College World Series, which were held on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Yale lost both finals, and in one, future Red Sox slugger Jackie Jensen “hit a ball that’s still rolling in Kalamazoo,” Bush recalled in 1989.

As vice president, Bush had a front-row seat to the Detroit Tigers 1984 World Championship win over the San Diego Padres. He sat beside legendary Detroit player George Kell, who tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at Tiger Stadium in the deciding Game 5.

Earlier that fall, Tigers executive Jim Campbell had offered Bush a $1 contract to play for Detroit in 1985 at the request of American League President Robert Brown, who had seen Bush play in an “Old Timer Game” in Colorado and thought the offer would “tickle the hell out of him.”

Reagan picked Bush as his running mate at the 1980 Republican National Convention in Detroit, which was held at the Joe Louis Arena. Bush had run against Reagan in the primary, and according to Barbara, was told right before his convention speech that Reagan was going to tap Gerald R. Ford as his running mate.

"We went right back to the Pontchartrain Hotel and our whole floor was filled with many close friends and family. It was like funeral," Barbara Bush recalled in her memoir.

"George found Jeb in our bedroom really upset. ‘It’s not fair, it’s not fair,’ he said. George and I put on old clothes and I urged him to let us pack and get out of there. George gave both Jeb and me a talking-to: ‘We came to this convention to leave politics with style and we are going to do it.’ Almost immediately, the phone call came to our room from Ronald Reagan, and the rest is history."

