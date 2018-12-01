President George H.W. Bush, 1924-2018
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947.
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947. AP
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news.
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. Ed Kolenovsky, AP
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas. Texas National Guard via AP
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas.
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas. AP
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970.
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970. John Duricka, AP
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan.
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan. AP
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. AP
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C.
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C. AP
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates.
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates. AP
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill.
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill. AP
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election.
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988.
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988. Kathy Willens, AP
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Marcy Nighswander, AP
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990. Bob Daugherty, AP
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991.
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991. Boris Yurchenko, AP
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992.
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va.
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va. Marcy Nighswander, AP
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas. Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel, via AP
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House.
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Charles Krupa, AP
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018. David J. Phillip, AP
    George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died late Friday, seven months after his family buried former first lady Barbara Bush. 

    Michiganians remembered the 94-year-old as a dedicated public servant who managed the end of the Cold War with the old Soviet Union. Bush, a Navy pilot, and Barbara briefly lived in Michigan in 1945 during World War II while he was based at Naval Air Station Grosse Ile — a pilot training base — after returning from combat against Japan in the Pacific.

    But perhaps one of his most obscured achievements was being offered a one-day baseball contract from the Detroit Tigers in 1984, when he was vice president under President Ronald Reagan. 

    Bush has been hospitalized intermittently over the past few years for infections and other health issues. 

    Former Michigan Gov. John Engler who considered Bush a “dear friend,” called his life “a tribute to public service the old-fashioned way.”

    “This is a man who, because he was the kind of person he was — the outstanding military record, the devotion to country, the devotion to family — really he is a bit of a throwback. There won’t be many more like him. I hope there will be, but I fear there won’t be,” Engler said in a 2017 interview.

     

    Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser also hailed Bush's legacy.

    "“Michigan lost an outstanding statesman," Weiser said in a Saturday statement. "President Bush was a beacon of light and freedom, the last of the Greatest Generation to serve.  A grateful nation mourns with his family and celebrates his life today.”

    Bush’s public service included two terms in Congress in Texas, a stint as United Nations ambassador, Central Intelligence Agency director, the first U.S. representative to communist China under President Richard Nixon and the leader of the Republican National Committee during the Watergate scandal and after Nixon’s resignation. 

    Engler and his wife Michelle attended the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, who died April 17. Engler, who is currently interim president of Michigan State University, previously served on the board of the Barbara Bush Family Literacy Foundation.

    Engler lamented that George Bush only served one term, saying those four years will continue to be re-evaluated by historians because “it was a tricky period.” 

    “He managed the end of the Cold War in an extraordinary way. He did so, a lot of it, with virtual diplomacy and things that were sort of behind the curtain, not so much in front. That gave people the space to move,” Engler said. 

    Millions of people in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union were given “fresh breezes of freedom” because Bush managed the end of the Cold War so well, Engler said. “That was a profound change,” he said.

    Bush served as vice president for eight years under Ronald Reagan — after finishing second to Reagan in the 1980 primaries — before his election to the White House in 1988. 

    Michigan backed Bush that year by an eight-point margin. Four years later, it would back Bill Clinton over Bush and start a string of Democratic victories that ended with Donald Trump’s win in 2016. 

    Barbara Bush’s 1994 memoir recalled the couple’s days living in Michigan, saying they lived in rented rooms in Wyandotte and Dearborn. 

    “The first room we rented was dark, and the landlady took great pleasure in my mistakes. I made many. I heard her say one day to a friend on the phone, ‘You should have seen what she did today. She washed all her silk underwear and it shrank.’ I did, and it did, but how mean of her not to tell me how to wash it,” she wrote. 

    In Dearborn, the couple stayed with Joe and Grace Gorgone and their children, with whom the Bushes stayed in touch. 

    “She taught me some of the things my mother thought I should be able to pick up by reading — things like how to cook, clean and wash clothes,” Barbara recalled. 

    Bush played baseball in college, and the sport brought him to Michigan several times. He played for Yale University in the first two College World Series, which were held on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Yale lost both finals, and in one, future Red Sox slugger Jackie Jensen “hit a ball that’s still rolling in Kalamazoo,” Bush recalled in 1989.

    As vice president, Bush had a front-row seat to the Detroit Tigers 1984 World Championship win over the San Diego Padres. He sat beside legendary Detroit player George Kell, who tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at Tiger Stadium in the deciding Game 5.

    Earlier that fall, Tigers executive Jim Campbell had offered Bush a $1 contract to play for Detroit in 1985 at the request of American League President Robert Brown, who had seen Bush play in an “Old Timer Game” in Colorado and thought the offer would “tickle the hell out of him.”

    Reagan picked Bush as his running mate at the 1980 Republican National Convention in Detroit, which was held at the Joe Louis Arena. Bush had run against Reagan in the primary, and according to Barbara, was told right before his convention speech that Reagan was going to tap Gerald R. Ford as his running mate.

    "We went right back to the Pontchartrain Hotel and our whole floor was filled with many close friends and family. It was like funeral," Barbara Bush recalled in her memoir.

    "George found Jeb in our bedroom really upset. ‘It’s not fair, it’s not fair,’ he said. George and I put on old clothes and I urged him to let us pack and get out of there. George gave both Jeb and me a talking-to: ‘We came to this convention to leave politics with style and we are going to do it.’ Almost immediately, the phone call came to our room from Ronald Reagan, and the rest is history."

    mburke@detroitnews.com

    Jonathan Oosting contributed.

