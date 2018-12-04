CLOSE Dingell, 92, criticized President Donald Trump in a recent interview with The Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley Detroit Public Television

Buy Photo The Dean: The Best Seat in the House (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After nearly 60 years in Congress, John Dingell has seen it all, and with our current president he says he sees a man who is "not succeeding" nearly halfway through his first term.

Dingell, 92, criticized President Donald Trump in a recent interview with The Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley. He was interviewed for Detroit Public Television’s One Detroit program.

Known as the Dean of the U.S. House, Dingell represented districts in greater Detroit and the Downriver area between 1955 and 2015. His wife, Debbie Dingell, took his place.

He has served longer at the U.S. Capitol, starting as a page in the late 1930s, until he took his father’s place when John Dingell, Sr. died suddenly at age 61.

Dingell spoke with Finley on his family's history, healthcare, Debbie's reign and his book, "The Dean: The Best Seat in the House", which is being released this week.

Dingell opens and closes the book with stiff criticism of Trump.

"This president, I don't think that he understands what it is you must do to be an effective president leading the American people," Dingell said. "He's had two years and he is doing the things which he should be doing and he is not succeeding. I don't see how at the end of two years that he can make the country be what it should be and what we want it to be under an effective president."

Dingell said Republicans and Democrats have to restore unity for the sake of the country.

"People have to pull together and they've got to push aside the troublemakers and understand what they have," he said. "We are the owners and the shareholders of those things which are good and which are important and which are valuable. If we can do that, we can not only be a success, but we can continue to be the greatest nation in the world."

Detroit Public Television’s One Detroit hosted by Christy McDonald airs Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Excerpt: George H. W. Bush's foreward on Dingell book

More: Dingell: May Bush inspire us to remember our history

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2018/12/04/john-dingell-donald-trump-hes-not-succeeding/2206641002/