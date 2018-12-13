Legislative changes to recreational marijuana law stall in Senate
Lansing — There will be no legislative changes in 2018 to the voter-approved legalization of recreational marijuana use by adults.
The Senate failed to vote on a home-grow ban proposed by Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, missing the deadline created by chamber rules that require a five-day waiting period between when a bill is passed and when it is taken up by the next chamber.
Meekhof said he was disappointed by the stalled bill but knew from the beginning it would be a "heavy lift."
Passage of the proposal would have required support from a super majority, or three quarters of all legislators in the House and Senate, because it sought to change a law approved at the ballot box.
Meekhof said he took a lot of "razzing" from the public for the bill, but noted that the state regulates other products like alcohol and cigarettes.
"Most sane people want them regulated to a sense that makes society safe," he said. "What we're going to be allowing to happen will make our society less safe."
The recreational marijuana law that took effect Dec. 6 would allow adults over the age of 21 to grow up to 12 plants each in their homes “for personal use.”
Predicting the home-grow allowances would encourage black-market sales, Meekhof sought with his bill to ban the home-grow provision. His bill also would have created a marijuana business licensing board appointed by the governor, similar to the board overseeing the licensing of businesses in the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana business.
The law approved by voters Nov. 6 delegates licensing decisions to the state Bureau of Marijuana Regulation instead.
eleblanc@detroitnews.com
(517) 371-3661
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: