Buy Photo Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer waves at supporter during the campaign. The governor-elect is in Washington, D.C., Thursday (Dec. 13). (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington — Gretchen Whitmer met with members of the state's congressional delegation on Capitol Hill Thursday morning as part of her first trip to Washington as governor-elect.

The East Lansing Democrat is also scheduled to visit the White House later in the day for a meeting with President Donald Trump and 12 other governors-elect from around the country, including fellow Democrats Tony Evers of Wisconsin and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois along with Republican Mike DeWine of Ohio.

Besides Trump, Whitmer and the other governors-elect will meet Vice President Mike Pence, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway as well as advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Among the Cabinet members who will be present as Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Thursday's meeting at the U.S. Capitol with the delegation included most of Michigan's House members and Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, plus several staffers.

"One thing that came out of the meeting was we hope to have regular meetings as a delegation and with her, as well, so we can be on the same page in a bipartisan way, and we can assist the governor in her efforts to deal with a variety of issues in Michigan," Peters said.

Peters said he specifically raised in the meeting the priority of tackling water contamination by harmful fluorinated compounds known as PFAS chemicals that have been detected in over 30 Michigan communities.

"She did say she’s concerned about bills moving through the state Legislature right now as part of this whole lame-duck rush to pass bills and how some of the bills will undermine her attempts to deal with the PFAS situation," Peters said.

"That's why I encouraged my colleagues to reach out to any of the state legislators that they know to stress to them how serious the PFAS issue is in Michigan, and that they shouldn't be passing some of the legislation they're passing."

Peters was referring in part to controversial legislation headed to Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's desk that would require state government agencies to present evidence of a "clear and convincing" need when adopting any rule stricter than federal standards.

If it becomes law, the "stricter than federal" rules it would make it more difficult for the state to reduce its current action level for PFAS contaminants from the federal 70 parts per trillion mark — an idea pushed by some legislative Democrats.

Snyder vetoed a similar bill in 2012. The current legislation would not be retroactive and would not affect the lead and copper rules the governor put in place in the wake of the Flint lead-contaminated water crisis.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, described the gathering as an introductory meeting to greet the incoming governor and discuss Michigan priorities that the delegation can work on with Whitmer, such as PFAS and Great Lakes cleanup.

"The one thing we know as a Michigan delegation is we're better when we work together," Bergman said.

"We encouraged her to and she was already motivated to work with the Great Lakes governors, including the new governors in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio. She is already engaging in that arena. That was a positive sign."

Bergman said he expects that Whitmer will be a proactive partner in working with the delegation but "time will tell."

The gathering was cut short after 20 minutes because House members got called to vote on legislation, he explained.

Whitmer's team has said Thursday's White House meeting will be an opportunity to find common ground on issues including federal trade policies, affordable health care, the Great Lakes and infrastructure upgrades.

Other governors-elect expected to attend include Illinois' J. B. Pritzker and Tennessee's Bill Lee.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2018/12/13/whitmer-meets-michigan-delegation-ahead-white-house-visit/2299358002/