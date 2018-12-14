In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation cost about $25 million from the time he was appointed in May 2017 to the end of September 2018, the Justice Department said in a report on Friday.

Mueller spent about $4.6 million from April to September of this year, according to his most recent statement of expenditures released on Friday. In addition, Justice Department agencies spent about $3.9 million during that period on tasks related to the probe, according to the document.

Mueller previously reported that Justice Department units spent $9 million from the investigation’s start in May 2017 through March of 2018 compared with $7.7 million spent by his own team.

