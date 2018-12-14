Justice Dept.: Mueller probe has cost some $25M
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation cost about $25 million from the time he was appointed in May 2017 to the end of September 2018, the Justice Department said in a report on Friday.
Mueller spent about $4.6 million from April to September of this year, according to his most recent statement of expenditures released on Friday. In addition, Justice Department agencies spent about $3.9 million during that period on tasks related to the probe, according to the document.
Mueller previously reported that Justice Department units spent $9 million from the investigation’s start in May 2017 through March of 2018 compared with $7.7 million spent by his own team.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2018/12/14/robert-mueller-probe-cost-million/38738505/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: