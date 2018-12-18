Buy Photo Excavators tear-up the parking lot Monday, August 14, 2017, behind the Michigan Capitol building where wells will be drilled to provide geothermal heating and cooling for the building. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — A public official could be charged with a misdemeanor for requiring non-profit charities and politically active groups to disclose their donors for government review under legislation that a House panel approved Tuesday.

The “personal protection privacy act” introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Shirkey of Clarklake would protect donors from retaliation for their political support, he said. Opponents believe it would restrict officials from investigating fraudulent non-profits and shield money used to influence elections.

It was approved in a 6-3 vote.

“Why would we want to enshrine into law, here in the state of Michigan, the ability to not provide transparency to individuals who put unlimited amounts of money into our political process?” asked Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn.

The bill would protect donors' rights of association, while maintaining an avenue for disclosure through a warrant or subpoena, Shirkey said.

“It just has to meet a legitimate legal hurdle,” he said.

The bill is written in such broad terms that it calls into question who the language is seeking to protect, charities or the social welfare nonprofits shuttling money into the state’s political process, said Craig Mauger of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

“This bill treats people of faith who feel called to tithe to their church the same way it treats a company that wants a government contract giving corporate dollars to the personal nonprofit of a key lawmaker,” Mauger said.

As nonprofit spending on political ads becomes increasingly commonplace, transparency and disclosure provisions become more and more important, he said.

In the 2018 races for Michigan Senate, Mauger's group tracked at least $3 million from outside spending in those races, including money from two large donors in Ohio and one group in Virginia whose contributors remained anonymous. In the 2018 campaign for a successful redistricting proposal, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit spent $5.5 million in support of the plan, Mauger said.

“I’ve been told by multiple national experts that they know of no other state which has such a broad law against nonprofit disclosure,” he said.

The free-market-oriented Mackinac Center for Public Policy supported the bill, noting that it would protect political donors in an age in which controversial stances are earning increasingly punitive responses.

“It is only a matter of time before people get injured for supporting organizations or causes” that others find controversial, said the center’s David Guenthner, who compared the bill to NAACP v. Alabama, a 1958 case in which the courts ruled NAACP membership lists were protected from disclosure by the First Amendment.

“I actually find it disturbing and downright offensive that you compared this legislation to the protection of NAACP members who were fighting for civil rights 60 years ago,” Hammoud said, arguing that those influencing the election are “not advocating for the same civil rights.”

