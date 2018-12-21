President Donald Trump (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

Washington – A majority of Americans say they believe President Donald Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds the public is divided on whether he should be removed from office if he’s found to have stymied the probe.

Meanwhile, the survey shows Americans are somewhat less likely to say Congress should remove Trump from office if he directed his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to arrange hush money payments to cover up claims of extramarital relationships during the 2016 campaign.

Still, opinions on both matters see a stark partisan divide.

