Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley hold an end-of-the year roundtable with the media in the Romney Building in Lansing on Dec. 11.

Lansing — Term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder signed more than 90 bills into law Friday afternoon and evening, including a measure that dozens of employees in the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality had urged him to veto.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland, modifies cleanup criteria for hazardous substances at contaminated cites across the state. Supporters contend it will help get properties back on the tax roles by clarifying and speeding up the cleanup process.

Under the proposal, cleanup requirements would depend on toxicity values from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Integrated Risk Information System. If IRIS has no toxicity value for the substance, the bill identifies other sources for those benchmarks in order of precedence or allows the Michigan DEQ to develop criteria.

Opponents, including 82 DEQ employees who penned a letter to Snyder, argued the legislation would tie the hands of departments from adopting criteria unique to Michigan’s environment and remediation needs.

In a letter sent to Snyder earlier this month, the DEQ employees cited the governor's plea to employees after the Flint water crisis to “raise to the highest levels, including my desk, any situation that you feel threatens the health or safety of the people of Michigan.”

Sndyer said little about the bill Friday afternoon as he signed it. The governor, set to leave office on Jan. 1, is working his way through nearly 400 bills sent to his desk this month by the lame-duck Legislature. He is expected to sign or veto several other measures.

One bill he signed earlier in the day will increase reimbursement rates for health care providers that perform sexual assault examinations and provide related services, which could cost the state up to $1.5 million a year.

Another bill will allow the state to distribute money from the Sexual Assault Victims' Medical Forensic Intervention and Treatment Fund to organizations that demonstrate “immediate capacity” to provide required services, not just entities that already do.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve access to medical resources that will help them find healing and justice,” Snyder said in a statement. “These bills enhance access to medical forensic examinations and other critical health care services, and I’m proud that Michigan continues to strengthen support for survivors throughout our state.”

The governor also continued to sign pieces of a long-debated plan to improve school safety in the wake of fatal shootings in other states.

Lawmakers did not include any firearm regulations but instead sent Snyder a package that will create an Office of School Safety, stiffen penalties for threats of violence, require additional officer training and mandate development of school emergency plans.

One new law will establish a 10-year felony crime for making a threat against students or teachers that includes an "overt" action with intent to carry it out. Another measure creates a School Safety Commission within the Michigan State Police that will recommend best practices.

Michigan legislators previously approved $58 million in related funding for the current fiscal year, including $25 million in school safety grants.

Snyder earlier this week signed a bill amending the Michigan Open Meetings Act to allow school boards to discuss security planning in sessions that would be closed to the public.

An unrelated measure he signed Friday will require people or groups asking for public election records to provide their full name, address and contact information.

The public records requirements were inspired by a mysterious August request from someone who identified herself only as "Emily" and asked local clerks across the state for copies of ballots and accompanying materials from the November 2016 election.

