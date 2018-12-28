Buy Photo Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during a endorsement event for Lt. Gov. Brian Calley during a special “Continue the Comeback” media event in Southfield on Wednesday March 21, 2018 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Republican Gov. Rick Snyder on Friday rejected legislation that would have given the GOP-led Legislature greater authority to intervene in legal battles next year when Democrats take over top statewide offices.

The proposal, which generated national attention as a power play move to limit the authority of Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, sought to guarantee that the Michigan House or Senate could join any court case challenging the constitutionality or validity of a state law or any action by the Legislature.

Snyder called the bill a "well-intentioned" plan to ensure laws passed by the Legislature are properly defended in court, But the governor is responsible for managing the "litigation position of the state as an entity," and the legislation would "serve only to complicate the management of that litigation," Snyder wrote in his veto letter.

Snyder, set to leave office next week, on Friday rejected 40 separate bills the GOP-led Legislature sent to his desk this month during a busy lame-duck session, including a sweeping package package that would have legalized Internet gambling through Detroit and tribal casinos.

The governor noted that months of work went into the bipartisan plan or internet gambling but cited "unknown budget" concerns as he rejected a series of related bills, suggesting online gambling on poker and other casino games could depress Michigan Lottery revenue that supports K-12 schools.

"This legislation merits more careful study and comparisons with how other states have, or will, authorize online gaming," Snyder wrote in his veto letter. "To be blunt, we simply don't have the data to support the change at this time."

Michigan would have become the fifth state in the country to legalize online gambling under the legislation, which also would have paved the way for potential sports betting in the wake of a May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters contend that residents are already finding ways to gamble online, and that legalizing betting through casinos would keep revenues in the state. But Snyder said he was concerned the legislation would encourage more gambling by "making it much easier to do so."

The governor earlier Friday vetoed a controversial GOP proposal that would have permanently prohibited doctors from using an Internet web camera to prescribe medication to induce an abortion.

He also rejected measures that would have shortened the window for criminal prosecution of campaign finance violations, changed window tinting rules and bills that would have prevented local units of government from banning pet shops.

The telemedicine abortion legislation would have extended a temporary ban that Snyder signed in 2012. In his veto letter to legislators, the governor said objective research now shows “that medical abortions are safe and that a virtual consultation with a physician is as effective as (an) in-person consultation.”

Snyder said Michigan has a “first class” medical community that regularly makes thoughtful and deliberate determinations on the safety of health care delivery methods. Telemedicine for medical abortions should not be any different, he told legislators.

“Telemedicine gives patients, including those in rural areas of Michigan with limited access, greater access to medical care,” Snyder wrote. “Ultimately, providing patients with the ability to remotely receive safe and proper medical care, at a time-sensitive period for the patient, is significant.”

Current Michigan law set to expire Dec. 31 requires women to physically visit a doctor to obtain prescriptions for pills to induce an abortion. Right to Life of Michigan had pushed to extend the law, calling it a safety measure for medication that can have side effects.

The federal Food and Drug Administration prohibits women from filling a prescription for mifepristone at a retail pharmacy as part of a “risk evaluation and mitigation strategy.” But groups like the American Medical Association have urged the federal agency to lift the restrictions.

Nineteen other states ban remote prescriptions for abortion pills, according to Right to Life of Michigan. But there is no obstetrician-gynecologist in nearly one third of Michigan’s 83 counties, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, whose national affiliate has challenged prescription restrictions in other states.

