Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to issue a legal opinion on legislation creating an authority for the building of a Line 5 tunnel project. (Photo: National Wildlife Federation, National Wildlife Federation)

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked newly elected Attorney General Dana Nessel for a legal opinion on the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, the body meant to oversee the construction of a four-mile tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline.

The authority, assembled days before the close of 2018, voted to approve an agreement with Enbridge for the tunnel’s construction on Dec. 19. The project would cost up to an estimated $500 million.

The approvals came amid a time crunch before the Jan. 1 inaugurations of Whitmer and Nessel, who campaigned on promises to shut down the aging pipeline rather than allow it to operate for up to 10 years during construction.

“Resolving any legal uncertainty” around the agreement “is necessary to assure that we can take all action necessary to protect the Great Lakes, protect our drinking water and protect Michigan jobs,” Whitmer said in statement. “I pledged to take action on the Line 5 pipeline on day one as governor, and I am holding true to that campaign promise.”

Nessel, a fellow Democrat, made clear she thinks there are legal and constitutional problems with the legislation creating the authority.

“There are serious and significant concerns regarding PA 359, which the previous governor and Legislature initiated and passed without the care and caution one would expect for an issue that will have a monumental impact on our state,” Nessel said in a Wednesday statement.

“Gov.r Whitmer has rightly — and immediately — raised important questions about the legality and statutory underpinnings of this Act and my office is prepared to tackle her request for an opinion immediately,” she said. “I encourage any interested or concerned party to forward a brief or legal memo on the issues raised by the opinion request.”

The Line 5 tunnel project involved lame-duck legislative approval for the authority, two resignations of initial board members and a five-day comment period on three separate agreements. The authority granted Enbridge an easement to the bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder also signed a third and final agreement with Enbridge, which cemented the tunnel deal and held Enbridge to inspection and maintenance requirements related to the existing pipeline.

“Today’s actions will result in the removal of the oil pipeline from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, maintain critical infrastructure connections between our peninsulas, provide energy security for residents of the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan and create good-paying jobs," Snyder said at the time.

Enbridge will pay for the tunnel's construction, transfer ownership to the state and then sign a 99-year lease to use and maintain the tunnel.

The agreements "demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment and the Great Lakes," said Brad Shamla, Enbridge vice president for U.S. operations. "We want to move forward on a number of steps immediately."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/02/whitmer-requests-nessel-opinion-line-5-legislation/2465822002/