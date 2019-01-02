Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Inauguration Celebration in the Grand Riverview Ballroom at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 1, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer began her first day as the state's top elected official on Tuesday promising to restore morale among government employees in an email sent to state workers.

A plea for better morale in state departments was a common theme during the transition period between the Nov. 6 election and the New Year’s Day inauguration, Whitmer said in the email.

Increasing morale is a top priority, said the East Lansing Democrat, who added, “I am committed to ensuring you feel valued and respected in your work, and that we as a state are providing you with the support you need to do your jobs effectively and successfully.”

Whitmer, who was endorsed by private and public-sector unions during her campaign, recognized that some employees may feel demoralized because of the Flint water crisis and subsequent prosecutions when announcing her picks last week for key department directors. State regulators failed to ensure the city used proper corrosion control chemicals when it began drawing drinking water from the Flint River in April 2014, resulting in lead-contaminated water.

Whitmer said rebuilding morale and earning public trust were “essential to us being able to get our job done here.”

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder attempted to diffuse the same demoralization in an email sent in April 2016 after two Department of Environmental Quality employees were charged with misconduct in office and tampering with evidence charges in relation to the Flint water crisis.

Those employees, Michael Prysby and Stephen Busch, avoided criminal charges by pleading no contest to misdemeanors last week as part of an agreement with a special prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General Bill Schuette.

In his April 2016 email, Snyder said he was proud of the work accomplished by state employees and did not want the charges "to hang like a cloud over the dedicated service I know you provide day in and day out."

In her letter to employees Tuesday, Whitmer thanked workers for their dedication to public service. "Public service is in my DNA," Whitmer said in reference to her own mother’s role as an assistant attorney general to Democratic former Attorney General Frank Kelley and her father’s work for Republican former Gov. William Milliken.

“Public service was respected, appreciated and it was an honor to be among the ranks of our state workforce at that time,” she wrote. “You deserve no less.”

