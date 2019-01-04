Newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit told a cheering crowd that “we’re going to ... impeach the (expletive),” referring to President Donald Trump. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Washington — Newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit told a cheering crowd that “we’re going to ... impeach the mother (expletive),” referring to President Donald Trump.

After the video of her remarks went viral on social media, Tlaib tweeted Friday morning: “I always speak truth to power. #unaplogeticallyme.”

The video clip starts with Tlaib recounting her son telling her, “‘Look, Mama, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the (expletive).’”

Watch the video here (graphic language).

Tlaib was sworn into Congress Thursday, succeeding former Rep. John Conyers Jr. this week in representing Michigan’s 13th District, which includes parts of Detroit and Wayne County.

Tlaib has previously called for impeachment proceedings against Trump. During orientation last November, she gave each member of the the freshman class a book arguing for his impeachment.

"I have been very open from the beginning that this is about electing the jurors to impeach this president — in many ways holding him accountable," she told Detroit News last week.

"I wanted make sure my new colleagues understand we have a duty and responsibility in the balance of government, and we have to hold him accountable and have to have a transparent process."

In a tweet Friday morning, Tlaib repeated her call for change, saying that she "will always speak truth to power" and later adding, "This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise."

"Congresswoman Tlaib was elected to shake up Washington, not continue the status quo. Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President," Denzel McCampbell, spokesman for Tlaib's office, said in an emailed statement. "The Congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached. She ran and won by making this very clear to the voters in her district. Donald Trump’s actions have harmed the 13th Congressional District and this country, and Congresswoman Tlaib will not stay silent while this happens."

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Tlaib was escorted from the audience of Trump's August 2016 Detroit Economic Club speech after disrupting it.

Tlaib’s former campaign spokesman described the congresswoman as a “force of nature” whose “unwavering passion for the people of the 13th“ includes a bringing some of the grit from that district to D.C.

“I think she sees the president as the biggest threat to the middle class and working men and women and she is determined to put a crimp in those plans,” said T.J. Bucholz, who now is an advisor for Tlaib.

From the traditional Palestinian dress she wore for her swearing in, to her animation on the floor, to her comments Thursday night, Tlaib has shown “she’s going to be a different kind of Congresswoman,” Bucholz said.

“She does not mince words,” Bucholz said. “Rashida will tell you exactly what she thinks.”

Reporter Beth LeBlanc contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/04/rashida-tlaib-uses-expletive-cry-impeach-trump/2480601002/