Trump AG pick has argued presidents have robust powers
Washington – President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general once advised that a president didn’t need Congress’ permission to attack Iraq. William Barr also said the U.S. could arrest a foreign dictator and capture suspects abroad without that country’s permission.
That expansive view of presidential power is unsettling for Democrats as the Senate holds a confirmation hearing next week for Barr, who served as AG for President George H.W. Bush.
Democrats fear Barr would be overly deferential to Trump in a position where legal decisions aren’t supposed to be guided by political considerations.
Of particular concern to Democrats is a memo Barr wrote last year criticizing part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.
Barr’s friends defend his opinions as carefully reasoned and say he wouldn’t be a pushover for Trump.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.