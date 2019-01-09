Buy Photo Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks to the news media moments after signing her first executive directive of her administration. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State speech on Feb. 5 and is expected to focus on “building bridges” and “putting Michiganders first,” her office said Wednesday.

The East Lansing Democrat is set to address a joint session of the state House and Senate in the Michigan Capitol that evening at 7 p.m.

In her first major speech since taking office Jan. 1, Whitmer is expected to outline her top goals and priorities for the year. In her inaugural remarks last week, she called for cooperation during a time of divided government, since Republicans maintain control of the Legislature.

Whitmer's speech will come slightly later in the year than similar addresses by former Gov. Rick Snyder, the Ann Arbor Republican who delivered his annual State of the State speech in January each of the past eight years.

Whitmer has had a busy start to her term. She signed executive directives her first nine days in office, including edicts aiming to guarantee equal pay for male and female state workers and expanding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender residents.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/09/whitmer-first-state-address-february/2524286002/