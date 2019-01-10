In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Washington – President Donald Trump’s longtime legal fixer, Michael Cohen, says he has accepted an invitation from a top House Democrat to testify publicly before Congress next month.

Cohen said Thursday in a statement that he looks forward to having a platform to give a “full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

He is set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Trump has denied the trysts.

Cohen’s testimony also comes after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison. He reports to prison March 6.

Cohen is also a pivotal figure in investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

