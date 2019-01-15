One of two footballs that flanked local, state and federal law enforcement officials at a Tuesday news conference about public safety at the upcoming Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The city is hosting the game on Feb. 3, 2019. (Photo: Jeff Martin / AP)

Atlanta – A day after air travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in security lines at the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta’s mayor is concerned about the lines that could result when the city hosts the 2019 Super Bowl.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday the partial government shutdown is “uncharted territory” amid planning for one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

She said “Mass Exodus Monday” will bring a crush of passengers through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 4, as visitors leave the day after the Super Bowl.

In this Friday, Sep. 21, 2018, photo, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is seen in this aerial photo in Atlanta. The stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Atlanta leaders, police and federal officials plan to discuss public safety plans ahead of Super Bowl 53. (Photo: Danny Karnik / AP, file)

Bottoms says a significantly higher than average number of air travelers are expected to depart Atlanta’s airport that day.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that its workers have been calling in sick at a rate that’s been twice what it normally is.

