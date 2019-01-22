President Donald Trump speaks about the partial government shutdown, immigration and border security in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 19, 2019. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

President Donald Trump will not be making a State of the Union address from Michigan's Capitol, state House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Tuesday.

The Levering Republican, who on Friday invited Trump to deliver the annual speech in Lansing, tweeted and posted on Facebook that the president told him in a Tuesday morning call that he had "other plans" for the annual address.

"...but as we discussed, I look forward to hosting you in Michigan again soon. Keep up the great work!" Chatfield said in the tweet.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for the great conversation earlier this AM and for your continued commitment to the Great Lakes State. I understand you have other plans for #SOTU, but as we discussed, I look forward to hosting you in Michigan again soon. Keep up the great work! @POTUS — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 22, 2019

Chatfield on Friday invited Trump to deliver his address at the state Capitol after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, requested a delay of the speech for alleged security concerns during the partial federal government shutdown.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen dismissed the concerns, noting the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department were “fully prepared.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Trump was moving forward with plans to deliver the address in the U.S. House, but noted the White House also was exploring alternatives including a rally at a different venue. The president can't give the State of the Union speech in the U.S. House unless Pelosi agrees to it.

North Carolina’s state House Speaker Tim Moore extended a similar invitation to Trump Friday and received a call of thanks from the president Monday evening, according to the Associated Press.

New Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after the opening ceremonies. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican since George H.W. Bush to win Michigan, pulling out a 10,704-vote victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The president's victory guaranteed the state will be a major focus in the 2020 campaign.

Since an official State of the Union address must be scheduled through a joint resolution of the U.S. House and Senate, experts say a Michigan address would be “high profile” but not an actual State of the Union address.

In his invitation to the president, Chatfield echoed his calls from earlier this year for cooperation among Republican and Democrats in Michigan, noting that the success of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meant success for the state.

"Washington, D.C., may be bogged down in partisan politics, but Michigan is different," Chatfield wrote in his letter.

The invite was given a boost on social media by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniels, a native Michiganian, and former U.S. Senate candidate John James.

The Michigan Democratic Party called the invitation a “gimmick” and called on Chatfield to demand Trump “stop his temper tantrum and end his shutdown.”

