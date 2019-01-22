New Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media in Lansing in this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo. (Photo: Rod Sanford / Special to The Detroit News, file)

Lansing – The leader of the Michigan House says President Donald Trump will not deliver his State of the Union address in Lansing.

Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday to thank Trump for a “great” phone conservation earlier in the day but said Trump has “other plans” for his speech.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for the great conversation earlier this AM and for your continued commitment to the Great Lakes State. I understand you have other plans for #SOTU, but as we discussed, I look forward to hosting you in Michigan again soon. Keep up the great work! @POTUS — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 22, 2019

Chatfield on Friday extended an invitation for Trump to speak at the state Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested that he delay the annual address because of the partial government shutdown.

Chatfield says he and Trump discussed Trump visiting Michigan again “soon.”

While Chatfield has said he invited Trump to show Michigan can ignore partisanship unlike Washington, D.C., Democrats say it was a “gimmick” and a “slap in the face” to federal workers not being paid during the shutdown.

