Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township (Photo: Molly Riley / AP)

Washington — House lawmakers are launching a new task force devoted to PFAS issues Wednesday, aiming to craft bipartisan legislation related to the crisis and press for more funding to clean up contaminated sites.

U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, will co-chair the group with the goal of building support in the public and the Congress for a "more aggressive, forward-looking agenda" on PFAS, Kildee said.

A main thrust of the task force will be educating members of Congress and their staffs, who haven’t yet dealt with the class of fluorinated chemicals "but likely soon will," Kildee said.

"We know this is a pervasive issue around the country, but it’s really only been front and center in a handful of places so far. So, we need to do some things to move policy," Kildee said.

"It's important that our leadership in both parties and committee leadership understands how urgent it is that we address this."

An estimated 16 million people in 33 states and Puerto Rico have PFAS-contaminated tap water, according to research by Northeastern University and the Environmental Working Group.

Michigan is a hot spot of the crisis with the toxic compounds detected at high levels in at least 34 sites throughout the state, including around military bases in Oscoda, Alpena and Grayling, according to state data.

Health officials say continued exposure to certain PFAS chemicals in drinking water could harm human health. Studies link exposure to developmental effects on fetuses, cancer, and liver and immunity function, among other issues.

PFAS compounds, which build up in the environment and the body, have been used for decades in manufacturing to make carpets, clothing, furniture fabric, packaging for food and other products resistant to water, grease or stains.

The Department of Defense has used firefighting foam containing two well-known PFAS compounds, PFOS and PFOA, for emergency response and training.

The bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force has 10 members, but organizers expect more to join.

Michigan lawmakers are pushing various PFAS-related bills on Capitol Hill, including one introduced last week that would designate the chemicals as hazardous substances under the Superfund program.

Kildee and Fitzpatrick have called for the Environmental Protection Agency to set a national enforceable standard for PFAS in drinking water.

A health advisory level of 70 ppt set in 2016 can't be used to enforce cleanups or regulate the chemicals' use.

Lawmakers also are pressing the federal government to expedite the detection of contaminated sites around the country by giving the U.S.Geological Survey funding to conduct nationwide sampling.

"There's a lot of speculation, particularly around military sites, but even in the private sector we know it’s a ubiquitous substance, and we have to get our arms around that," Kildee said.

Kildee said there's no indication the Trump administration is taking the PFAS crisis "as seriously as we know it to be."

"It's important this is a bipartisan effort because, despite what the administration may or may not be doing, we can act to push through legislation that addresses the problem," he said. "Hopefully, the EPA will catch up."

