Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will enter settlement discussions in a case challenging state taxpayer funding for faith-based adoption agencies that refuse to place foster children with same-sex couples.

The Democrat indicated her intentions in a Wednesday court filing that resulted in a federal judge granting her a 30-day stay in the case. Nessel, who is gay, said during last year's campaign that she probably wouldn’t defend the law that allows faith-based groups to reject same-sex couples seeking to adopt children because it is discriminatory.

Michigan permits state-contracted, taxpayer-funded child placing agencies to reject same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents based on the agencies' religious objections to such families, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan attorneys allege.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kristy and Dana Dumont of Dimondale and Erin and Rebecca Busk Sutton of Detroit after they sought to adopt a child out of Michigan’s foster care system, but were rejected by agencies with religious objections to same-sex couples.

The couples' lawsuit was filed against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Children's Services Agency. St. Vincent Catholic Charities was named as an intervenor-defendant.

Nessel, who replaced the state’s attorneys on the case Wednesday, asked to court to grant a 60-day stay on the case so her office could discuss a settlement. Discovery in the case was scheduled to be completed by March 18.

Federal District Judge Paul Borman on Thursday instead granted her 30-day stay.

“The parties have a good faith belief that there is a reasonable likelihood that they may be able to settle the case if given sufficient time to engage in focused discussions over the coming weeks,” Nessel’s motion said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/24/nessel-settlement-discussions-same-sex-adoption-refusals/2667906002/