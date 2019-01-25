Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News)

Lansing — Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has reached a proposed settlement with plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the state alleging partisan gerrymandering by Republican lawmakers who drew political boundaries in 2011.

The deal, which Benson has submitted to a three-judge panel for approval, would result in new district boundaries being drawn for 11 state House seats for the 2020 election cycle.

There had been the possibility a settlement would require redrawing state Senate and congressional seats for the 2020 election. It had prompted condemnation from Republicans because it would have meant some state senators would be forced to run for re-election two years earlier than usual.

But the League of Women Voters and Democratic plaintiffs agreed to drop claims against congressional districts, state Senate districts and four state House districts, Benson said at a Friday press conference. One of the plaintiff attorneys is Mark Brewer, a former Michigan Democratic Party chairman.

The Detroit Democrat said the settlement was narrowed to cover just state House seats because she wanted to minimize “upheaval” while recognizing her view the Constitution had been violated by partisan gerrymandering.

The deal would require redrawing “just the most 11 egregious state House districts” challenged in the federal lawsuit, said Benson, who has replaced Republican former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson as the named defendant in the case.

“It does not matter to me who or what parties drew the districts," she said. "What matters to me is whether they were drawn to circumvent the will of the voters.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature would most likely be given the first opportunity to redraw the lines. It is unclear whether state House Republicans will oppose the settlement.

The state House districts that would be redrawn are mostly outside the Detroit area. The affected districts involve six seats held by Republican and five seats controlled by Democrats (Districts 24, 32, 51, 55, 60 , 63, 76, 91, 92, 94 and 95).

The Metro Detroit districts are in Macomb County, Republican-held seats covering Harrison Township, Clinton Township, Chesterfield Township, New Baltimore and parts of St. Clair County. They are held by Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, and Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township.

