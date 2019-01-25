President Donald Trump listens as Chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, right, speaks during a campaign rally in November in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

Michigan's Ronna Romney McDaniel was re-elected Friday to a second term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, as the 2020 presidential election season gets underway.

McDaniel, former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, was expected to win the spot after President Donald Trump endorsed her for another term in November.

She is the granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. George Romney and niece of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

"I am deeply grateful to have the full support of the RNC members for a second term," McDaniel said in a statement.

"We’ve accomplished so much together, and I look forward to working with the members and our newly elected leadership on another successful presidential election cycle. Over the next two years, we will build upon our historic investments to grow our party, engage with voters, and re-elect President Trump in 2020."

When she first took the post in January 2017, McDaniel became the second woman to hold the chairmanship and the first in 40 years.

The vote for McDaniel took place during an RNC meeting in New Mexico and was unanimous, according to a committee announcement.

McDaniel, an ardent Trump supporter from Northville, helped to deliver Michigan for him in 2016.

Earlier this month, she criticized her uncle Mitt Romney for attacking Trump's character in a Washington Post commentary.

"POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7," McDaniel posted on Twitter.

"For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive."

