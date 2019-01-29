Elissa Slotkin, Democratic candidate for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, speaks at an election night watch party in Clarkston, early Wednesday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is pressing a new bill to end government shutdowns for good, by automatically renewing funding if lawmakers and the White House can't reach a deal on spending bills.

If negotiators can't reach a deal within 30 days, the measure by the Holly Democrat would go a step further and freeze the pay and official travel for the duration of the impasse, including bonuses and other pay incentives.

The legislation also targets government-funded golf courses and other social venues including the House of Representatives gymnasium, which would be shuttered.

The freshman lawmaker says the aim of the Shutdown to End All Shutdown Act is to transfer the financial "pain" of a shutdown on to the decision-makers and not on federal employees.

"This piece of legislation ends the use of government shutdowns as a tool of warring political parties," said Slotkin, who worked for the federal government for 14 years.

The idea was prompted by her struggle to explain to federal employees in her Michigan district why they were paying the price of a political spat they had no control over, she said.

"Instead of the TSA worker or average Coast Guard employee, it takes away the salary of members of Congress, the Executive Office of the President, all his political appointees — that's approximately 1,400 people across the executive branch," Slotkin said.

“I know this will be controversial. I’ve had people say to me, 'Well, I need my salary.' And I say, so does the FAA employee in Brighton. So does the TSA employee in Lake Orion,” she added.

“A member of Congress and member of the president’s executive office make a good salary. They can take a no-interest loan and probably be better off than some of our folks who are making $30,000 a year.”

The legislation would also require daily quorum calls for the duration of a shutdown in an effort to keep lawmakers in Washington to negotiate, she said.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, stands with freshman colleagues on Capitol Hill to discuss the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act on Jan. 29, 2019. (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke)

The latest shutdown — the third of President Donald Trump's presidency — ended Friday after he agreed to reopen the government for three weeks and give lawmakers time to negotiate a deal.

An estimated 800,000 federal workers nationwide went without pay during the 35-day impasse, which affected nine departments and other federal agencies making up roughly a fourth of the federal government.

Under the bill, federal employees would not be furloughed or forced to work without pay because the prior year’s spending levels would go into effect automatically when a deal can't be reached.

There is bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for what is called an "automatic continuing resolution" to keep the government running when lawmakers can't reach a spending deal by a specified deadline.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, told "Meet the Press" over the weekend that he would back an automatic continuing resolution and would even offer an amendment to “not pay the members of Congress and Senate” when they can’t reach a budget agreement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, on Friday praised a similar idea previously proposed by Democratic former Rep. Dale Kildee of Flint that automatically renews funding levels until lawmakers reach an agreement on appropriations.

For the last five sessions of Congress, Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, has introduced a bill end shutdowns by automatically renewing funding levels.

Portman's measure would also set deadlines for a deal to be made. If the deadlines aren't met, spending levels would be reduced by 1 percent — an incentive for members to come to a resolution quickly.

Asked about Portman's bill Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she hadn't heard of the legislation and would not comment on taking shutdowns off the table as an option.

"Look, I’m not going to get into the hypotheticals of taking that off the table," Sanders said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/29/slotkin-bill-end-government-shutdowns/2710892002/