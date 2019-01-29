Gov. Whitmer visits a Lansing warming center Tuesday morning after declaring state of emergency due to bitter cold front coming in. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting, Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she is moving her first State of the State address to Feb. 12 so she can avoid a conflict with President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Whitmer had been scheduled to deliver her remarks before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature on Feb. 5, the same night Trump is now expected to deliver his annual address after accepting a Monday invitation by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I think both speeches are incredibly important, and I want to make sure the public has an opportunity to absorb both," Whitmer told reporters at an unrelated event in Lansing.

The Republican president was originally scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29, but Pelosi, a California Democrat, cancelled the speech amid a record-long federal government shutdown that ended Friday, citing security concerns that Trump officials called unfounded.

Whitmer said she sent House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, a letter suggesting they delay her speech by a week so it does not coincide with the president's address. Her office said Chatfield agreed to the move but his spokesman did not immediately confirm.

The East Lansing Democrat is expected to use the speech to lay out her plans for her first year in office, including proposals related to her campaign pledges to “fix the damn roads” and improve K-12 education.

While scheduling conflicts between the speeches are rare, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder delivered his 2015 State of the State address on the same evening as Democratic then-President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

Chatfield made national news earlier this month when he invited Trump to deliver his State of the Union address at the Michigan Capitol amid the partial federal shutdown. Trump declined his offer last week in a 12-minute phone call.

