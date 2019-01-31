Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Washington – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump hasn’t paid attention to warnings from his own administration about threats posed by North Korea, Iran and other countries.

Pelosi says U.S. intelligence officials were “courageous” in speaking “truth to power” by contradicting Trump to Congress.

She says she’s dismayed that, in her words, Trump “just doesn’t seem to have the attention span or the desire to hear what the intelligence community has been telling him.”

Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.

Trump tweeted that, “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”

Pelosi calls Trump’s comments “stunning” and suggests that congressional Republicans “have an intervention” with Trump.

