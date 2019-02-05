Map shows boundaries of Michigan's congressional districts since 2013. (Photo: U.S. Department of Interior)

Detroit — Michigan Republicans used their power in state government to benefit their party at the expense of Democratic voters, plaintiffs claimed Tuesday in opening arguments of a high-stakes federal trial alleging unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

“The evidence shows we had this very secretive program, an intense program and a well-financed program to dilute the votes of voters of the opposite party to entrench the party in power,” the plaintiffs' attorney, Jay Yeager, told the three-judge panel overseeing the case.

Plaintiffs contend GOP mapmakers who drew the state’s current legislative and congressional districts in 2011 “packed” or “cracked” Democratic voters into certain districts to minimize their impact and protect majorities. They’re seeking an order to redraw districts for 2020 elections.

But Democrats are demanding court relief for what is actually a “naturally occurring political geography problem” without a legal solution, argued Jason Torchinsky, an attorney for state House and congressional Republicans.

Michigan Democrats “are highly concentrated in a handful of urban areas, and a similar pattern occurs across the rest of the country,” Torchinsky said. “When one party’s voters are highly concentrated, it becomes harder to translate those statewide votes into proportional seats.”

The trial opening at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday in downtown Detroit came after days of drama and attempts to either settle the case out of court or postpone it indefinitely.

The federal panel on Friday rejected a proposed consent agreement between plaintiffs and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that would have forced reconfiguration of at least 11 state House districts for 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a GOP request to delay the Michigan case as justices consider separate gerrymandering cases out of Maryland and North Carolina in March.

The trial is expected to take roughly one week and will include testimony from GOP mapmakers, redistricting experts and Democrats who claim they have been marginalized because of current legislative or congressional maps.

Attorneys have told judges they “may” also call top GOP officials, such as former Michigan Republican Party Chairman Bobby Schostak, former state Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville, former state House Speaker Jase Bolger and redistricting guru Bob LaBrant.

It’s more likely those officials will participate in the trial only through the admission of sworn depositions completed last year.

That will be the case for Schostak, the former state party chairman who “was in the middle of the gerrymander,” Yeager said. “His office organized the weekly meetings at one of the law firms.

The suit was filed on behalf of several Democratic voters and the League of Women Voters of Michigan, whose president was the first witness called to testify for the plaintiffs.

Susan Smith of Ypsilanti said she is a Democratic voter in the 12th Congressional District and 18th state Senate District, which are “packed” with other Democrats.

“I know that no matter how I vote, a Democrat is going to win the general election,” Smith testified. “If I wasn’t packed in with so many Democrats, I might have more influence in another district as to the outcome of a particular election. It doesn’t really matter how I vote … that person is going to win.”

Smith said she attended a state Senate committee hearing in 2011 and was dismayed when majority Republicans quickly approved district lines that were described on paper only by census tracts that she could not understand.

“I could not figure out what district I was in,” she said. “After sitting through that hearing and seeing the lack of transparency, the lack of public involvement, the lack of even communicating what the maps were at that point before they voted on them, that’s when I thought, ‘Wow, the league has got to get involved.’”

Yeager told judges that plaintiffs intend to call a total of six voter witnesses who will “talk about their own stories of the dilution and the associational harms that have arisen from gerrymandering.”

Political science professor Christopher Warshaw is also expected to testify and will present data to show “by any measure… the unfairness of the plan, how it makes it easier for one party to translate its voters into seats better than the other party, which is at the heart of gerrymandering,” Yeager said. “It’s the result of packing and cracking.”

Republican attorneys noted mapmakers who drew the 2011 districts were required to follow several laws, including population requirements, the Michigan Apol standards that generally discourage county or municipal line breaks, and pre-clearance for two areas federally mandated under the Voting Rights Act.

“To the extent that politics was considered, it was subordinate to these other factors,” said Torchinsky, telling judges that it should come as no surprise that lawmakers had a motivation to protect their own seats or majorities.

He noted that Michigan Democrats picked up legislative and congressional seats in 2018, suggesting claims of a durable gerrymander have proven wrong in other states.

Should the court rule that unconstitutional gerrymandering occurred, it would be “improper” for the court to force state Senate elections in 2020, said attorney Gary Gordon, who represents some of the GOP intervenors. State senators now in office were elected last year to serve four-year terms through 2022.

“It would violate the terms of office for which these people are elected and would require them to run for three elections in a matter of six years,” Gordon said. “The Senate is designed to be a four-year institution.”

Plaintiff attorneys are attempting to prove the Legislature had discriminatory intent to dilute the power of Democratic voters and that the maps they produced in 2011 would continue that discrimination if used again in 2020.

Michigan voters last year approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that will draw new lines for 2022 and beyond.

Yeager highlighted a series of documents obtained by plaintiffs last week after the court rejected claims of attorney-client privilege for weekly GOP redistricting meetings at a law firm.

“Now that we have had a spectacular election outcome, it’s time to make sure the Democrats cannot take it away from us in 2011 and 2012,” said a November 2010 memo from the Republican National Committee.

That memo from “before the gerrymander started” shows the national Republican Party was already offering input to Michigan mapmakers, warning of likely lawsuits and recommending talking points, Yeager said.

The memo encouraged state-level Republicans to “avoid misstatements in public or emails,” suggesting they stick to “simple” explanations, such as “We want a FAIR process that follows all the requirements of the law.”

“If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is echoed over and over and over again in the emails, the public pronouncements and the testimony of the legislators and the line drawers (in the Michigan case, who said over and over again, ‘fair and legal,’” Yeager said.

Attorneys for Republican lawmakers are challenging whether plaintiffs have “standing” to challenge the maps, why they waited for three election cycles to file the complaint and whether there are any accurate methods to measure claims of partisan gerrymandering.

Benson inherited the case after taking office Jan. 1 but is no longer defending the GOP maps like her Republican predecessor. She is generally aligned with plaintiff claims but opposes any push to redraw state Senate districts for 2020 or other “unreasonably disruptive” solutions, said attorney Scott Eldridge, who represents Benson.

The court is allowing Benson’s attorneys to question witnesses, but they are only given half as much time as plaintiffs and attorneys for Republicans in the state House, Senate and Congress.

The panel overseeing the case is comprised of Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Eric Clay, District Court Judge Denise Page Hood and District Court Judge Gordon Quist. Clay and Hood were both appointed to the bench by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, while Quist was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush, a Republican.

Republicans have denied overt political bias in the district maps, but emails between mapmakers revealed as part of the federal case have included several partisan references and commentary on the prospects of maintaining GOP power, including requests to “cram Dem garbage” into certain districts and draw more Republican voters in U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg’s 7th Congressional District to ward of challengers.

Gordon, in his opening statement for state Senate Republicans, blasted what he called “out-of-context emails” and expert analysis that “makes a good headline” but does not prove intentional gerrymandering.

While experts have used computer programs to draw “better” maps, “better doesn’t matter as long as the plan adopted by the Legislature is constitutional,” Gordon argued.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/02/05/secret-gerrymandering-program-michigan-federal-court-case/2777780002/