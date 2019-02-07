A Honduran man carries his 3-year-old son as his daughter and other son follow to a transport vehicle in July after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in San Luis, Ariz. Federal judges in California have challenged more of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration. Their decision in September to no longer accept pleas at initial appearances led to the dismissal of many cases because the government deported defendants before they could return to court. The judges' stance is another example of how the judiciary, in ways large and small, has put the brakes on some of the administration's efforts to curb immigration. (Photo: Matt York / AP)

Washington — An executive from a Michigan foster services agency says migrant children are still being separated from their families at the Southern border, and that Trump administration policies are making it difficult to reunite them.

The vice president of the Grand Rapids-based Bethany Christian Services said her agency cared for 108 migrant children forcibly separated under the administration's policy and strived to reunite them with their families.

"While the reasons for separation are not always clear, it is evident that separations are occurring at elevated levels compared to past years," Dona Abbott said in remarks prepared for a Thursday U.S. House hearing.

"It is never OK to take children from their families for the purposes of immigration enforcement or to use them as the scapegoats of a broken federal system."

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, immigrants walk into a building at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Half a dozen families who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are still detained in Texas months after reuniting with their children. (Photo: Charles Reed / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

A federal judge last year issued an injunction blocking most family separations and ordering those separated to be brought back together.

Bethany opposed the Trump administration's family separation policy, but contracted with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to care for separated children, including infants and toddlers.

That office said 83 separated children remained in custody as of Feb. 1.

"The forced separation of refugee children from their families is a gaping wound in our country," Abbott told lawmakers.

The nonprofit agency has a long history of working with refugee children, saying it has reunified more than 2,000 unaccompanied minors with sponsors since 2013 and assisted in reunifying another 5,000.

Thursday's hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, led by Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, examined the administration's policy.

Democrats and Republicans on Thursday condemned the practice.

"What happened to these children should never happen in this country," DeGette said. "It's important to keep in mind these are real families, real kids who were forcibly torn apart and kept apart by our government."

Rep. Greg Walden, the panel's top Republican, noted that every GOP member of this committee signed a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services in June "expressing our belief that children should not be separated from their parents."

Last month, the inspector general for HHS found the administration had separated thousands more children from their families than the 2,737 previously reported under court order.

In July 2018, people lined up to cross into the United States to begin the process of applying for asylum near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. Homeland Security's watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its "zero tolerance" policy at the border this summer that resulted in separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents. (Photo: Gregory Bull, AP)

The inspector general report also said the policy was instituted in July 2017 — months earlier than it was announced.

Ann Maxwell, assistant inspector general for evaluation and inspections at HHS, said Thursday that the agency is continuing to receive separated children.

"At this point, separations should only be occurring due to concerns for a child’s safety, as has historically been done," Maxwell said.

However, immigration agents have provided HHS limited information about the reasons for these separations, she added.

"The most common reason DHS reported these recent separations is a parent's criminal history," Maxwell said, referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

"But HHS didn't receive specifics about the criminal histories is important because from a child welfare perspective, not all criminal history rises to a level that would imperil child safety or preclude release back to their parents."

Abbott of Bethany Christian Services wants officials to stop sharing with immigration enforcement agents the information of parents or other potential sponsors for unaccompanied minors because it increases the time children spend in government custody and serves as a barrier to reuniting families.

While the Trump administration in December reversed a policy that required fingerprinting for all adults living in a household where a migrant child would live, sponsor data is still being shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she said.

"We are no longer able to reassure sponsors that claiming their children won't lead to their arrest and potential deportation to a country that they fled to escape violence and persecution," Abbott said.

"Sponsors are being forced to choose between the safety of their households and their children — a decision no parent should ever have to make."

Abbott also recommended that lawmakers give ORR authority at the border in order to better protect children.

Currently, Customs and Border Patrol has 72 hours to determine if a child is fleeing without a parent, guardian or being trafficked before transferring that child to the care of ORR, she said.

But CBP agents are trained in law enforcement and not child welfare best practices, Abbott said.

"ORR social workers, preferably with a background in child protection services, could facilitate a quick, adequate investigation. They should be given authority to make decisions about the appropriateness of a separation," she said.

Abbott also raised concerns about ORR's use of large-scale detention institutions to house unaccompanied minors who cross the border without a parent or guardian.

She said approximately 9,800 unaccompanied minors spent this past Christmas in institutions housing over 100 children each, in contrast to the alternative: Transitional foster care homes.

"This method of housing children at the border is both surprising and deeply concerning when you consider that the United States rejected large-scale, institutional care for vulnerable children in the U.S. 110 years ago," Abbott said.

"It harms children, and we shouldn't accept it today for traumatized children who are seeking refuge within our borders."

