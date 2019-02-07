John Dingell was known as the "Dean of Twitter" for a good reason. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

When he left Congress after 59 years of service, former Rep. John Dingell Jr. went from "dean of the House" to the "dean of Twitter."

Dingell amassed more than 258,000 followers on Twitter with wit and, when riled, cutting attacks, especially about President Donald Trump.

His social media prowess moved Jason Sattler, a columnist for the National Memo, to opine in February 2017 that the Democrats should create an official Twitter account to respond to the president's tweets, and Dingell was best qualified to write the official rebuttals.

"The best way to stop an unstable 70-year-old with an itchy Twitter finger is the world’s greatest 90-year-old Twitter user — @JohnDingell, a former Democratic representative of Michigan," Sattler wrote.

Dingell had received accolades for his mastery of Twitter while in office. When the Atlantic magazine held an October 2014 town hall in Detroit on America's energy future, moderator Molly Ball praised his social media wizardry when introducing Dingell.

The political blog Eclectablog crowned him the "dean of Twitter" during a fundraising party in 2015 after he retired. The Dearborn Democrat obliged by reading his best tweets.

Dingell himself refused the title.

"No, I’m not the dean of Twitter," Dingell said in a December interview. "I do have fun with Twitter because with Twitter, I can laugh at myself or laugh at my neighbors or my brother or sister or me, or what is happening to say this is stupid."

Dingell also distinguished his use of Twitter from Trump's.

"This president twitters to accomplish his end and to tell his story. I don’t. I believe that twitters are like the American wits and humorists like those who criticize the presidents and spread the stories about the presidents," Dingell said.

"They talk about how Lincoln would have been a great Twitterer. Saul would have been a great Twitterer.

"Like the other great humorists did their humor, not so much by making nastiness but by simply holding things up to let them be looked and seen, to then be critical of the foolish things that were done and people would look at them and say, my God is that really so? And say, yes, that’s really what they’re doing and what they’re standing for. For Mark Twain and others, that’s what they did."

Twitter is a new way to get in touch with public figures whether they are celebrities or politicians, and Dingell was never afraid to press send, said Erin Meyers, an associate professor of communications and journalism at Oakland University.

“He connected with young people who didn’t know who he was through his Twitter,” said Meyers, who teaches social media.

“He has a huge following for someone who isn’t Kim Kardashian, and it’s because he’s an expert.”

One of her favorites by Dingell involved the news coverage of Starbucks chairman emeritus Howard Schultz, a Democrat who told CBS' "60 Minutes" he was seriously exploring a run for president as an independent

“Someone told me that the man behind everyone's favorite cup of coffee might run for President and I just want to wish @TimHortons the very best," Dingell slyly tweeted, referring to the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain that's omnipresent in Michigan. "You have my support.”

The former congressman "knew how to play politics through Twitter," but he also made "jokes for other people’s amusement,” Meyers said.

“In a way, Twitter lets us behind the curtain, and he did it in an authentic and enjoyable way. You didn’t feel like he was grandstanding or putting on an act like others. He had a Michigan-ness about his Tweets. He kept it real."

Looking back, here are some of his most memorable tweets throughout the years:

1. When he expressed his dislike of the 45th President of the United States

Crooks like Trump will steal a hot stove and come back for the smoke. There’s no bar too low. https://t.co/6BjnNwbZp7 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 25, 2019

2. And remained resigned to roasting Trump throughout his term

43 years ago today. Concise and to the point.



You could even fit it in a tweet, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/1rtKdCUwM4 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 9, 2017

3. When he didn't need a Twitter lesson from new Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ironically enough, I missed the meeting because I’ve been up on my roof practicing my dance moves. Thanks for covering, @AOC. https://t.co/RoI2OKlSqO — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 17, 2019

4. When he threw shade at Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. And took a shot at Eminem, too

Yeah that happens here. Welcome. https://t.co/XxMu56tDYt — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 17, 2018

6. When Trump couldn't go anywhere without a running commentary

Texas is now bracing for a second natural disaster. https://t.co/kh5jECPDVP — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 29, 2017

I'm hearing no major concerns about Trump leaving for his first foreign trip next week, but I am hearing some objections to his return. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 13, 2017

7. When he didn't pull his punches on Trump's policies

What effect does gravity have on bone spurs? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/427d4RALlB — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 13, 2018

I fully support @realDonaldTrump’s interest in space travel to Mars, and I wish him the absolute best in his travels. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 11, 2017

8. When he made this pointed insult

Sit on it, you imbecile. https://t.co/R4jOyjxsqv — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 21, 2018

9. Even Trump's sons weren't safe from his biting wit

10. He also took shots at other politicians, too, like Attorney General (at the time) Jeff Sessions

I'm damn near 100 years old and it appears I have a better memory than our Attorney General. That ain't right. https://t.co/zaq3JgRqOD — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) June 14, 2017

11. And Mitt Romney wasn't safe either

Can’t wait to see Sports Fan Mitt Romney wearing a damn Traverse City Beach Bums jersey when he moves here in 2025 to run for Auditor General or something. pic.twitter.com/QAGJ7wBUot — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 24, 2018

12. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders got some guff

I just groaned so hard my Life Alert button pressed itself. https://t.co/gq1IPjixTQ — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 7, 2016

13. He did, however, manage to find common ground occasionally

The only thing I agree with Trump on so far is the fact that we both think chocolate cake is beautiful. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 12, 2017

14. And he kept up on what was trending

Staff has now informed me of what a Kardashian is.



I'm only left with more questions. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 22, 2014

I feel like that internet giraffe has been pregnant for years now. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 9, 2017

15. Ever the consummate sports fan, Dingell took out his frustrations on Twitter

A great way to test out a new pacemaker is to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game.



Go Blue. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) October 17, 2015

16. Especially when he didn't have time to mess around

I'm 89. I don't even buy green bananas these days, so finding a channel in the 800s is not exactly atop my list of things I wish to do. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 26, 2015

17. Most of all, Dingell wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself

Feeling old because you remember when Pluto was a planet back when you were younger?



I was born before they even discovered the darn thing. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 15, 2015

18. And he never shied away from change

If you told me in 08 that I'd be defending McCain from Trump on Twitter, I'd call you crazy. I'd also ask what Twitter was. But here we are. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 18, 2015

19. For him, age was never an impediment to humor

I always enjoy a museum visit that doesn't end with them trying to keep me there.



Great #InviteCongress visit, @yankeeairmuseum & @AAMers! — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 13, 2014

20. More than anything, Dingell knew how to play the game

99% of you people don’t even deserve 140 characters. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 7, 2017

21. He was tweeting no matter the circumstances until the end

The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) February 6, 2019

