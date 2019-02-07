John Dingell's milestones and achievements
Born: July 8, 1926, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Milestones: On June 6, 2013, Dingell began his 20,997th day in Congress, becoming its longest-serving member. On Dec. 11, 2014, he cast his last vote in the U.S. House.
Before Congress: U.S. House page, Army, National Park ranger, Wayne County assistant prosecutor
Congress: Democrat representing the 12th Congressional District, chairman or ranking Democrat on House Energy and Commerce Committee from 1981-2008, viewed as a giant in shaping landmark laws cleaning up air and water, protecting endangered animals, advocating national health care. Crusader for U.S. automakers and auto workers.
Family: Wife, Deborah, a former General Motors executive and current third-term Democratic member of Congress; four adult children from a previous marriage.
Legislative highlights
- National Wilderness Act (1964)
- Water Quality Act (1965)
- National Environmental Policy Act (1970)
- Endangered Species Act (1973)
- Natural Gas Policy Act (1978)
- Prescription Drug Marketing Act (1988)
- Clean Air Act Amendments (1990)
- Energy Independence and Security Act (2007)
- Instant Criminal Background Check System Improvements (2008)
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (2010)
- FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (2011)
Dingell by the numbers
11 presidents with whom he served.
11 House speakers with whom he served.
2,419 House members with whom he served.
21,551 days he served in Congress.
29,871 days he and his father served consecutively in Congress — a record for a single family.
25,000-plus votes he cast
Sources: Congressional Biographical Directory, Office of U.S. Rep. John Dingell and History, Art & Archives, U.S. House of Representatives
