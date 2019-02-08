U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, at right, keeps this signed photo of him, Reps. John Dingell and Tim Walberg in his office. (Photo: Courtesy of the congressman's office)

Washington — The United States House of Representatives paid tribute to former Rep. John Dingell on Friday with members standing in silence to mark his passing and honor "the dean's" service in the chamber for nearly six decades.

Outside, the U.S. flags flew at half staff over the U.S. Capitol. Inside, members lined up in the Speaker's Lobby to sign a book of condolences to his family.

Inside the chamber, the mood felt serious but also jovial, as members reminisced about Dingell's record and wit, said Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

"His is clearly a bygone era. Who would come and spend 59 years like that again?" said Huizenga, who keeps a signed photo of himself and Dingellin his office. "He was an icon. A lion of the House."

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a longtime friend of Dingell's, announced his passing on the House floor,as members took their seats to listen to speeches from leadership.

"He fought all of his life for fairness and opportunity for all. He defended vigorously the working men and women of the auto industry and working families everywhere," said Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat.

"His wit, his humor brought smiles to our faces, and his fearless questions of witnesses in committee brought grimaces to those who believed they had undermined the safety and health of our citizens."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP, file)

Hoyer told colleagues he was with Dingell in Michigan on Wednesday evening, along with former U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Royal Oak, who served with Dingell for 36 years.

“He remembered all of you. He asked me to give each of you his best, to wish you well, and to say that our country needs each of us to work together," the majority leader said. "Would that we could leave just some of the legacy that John Dingell has left behind."

Hoyer warned colleagues of the possibility that next week's legislative schedule could change to accommodate Dingell's funeral in Michigan.

Dingell, who died Thursday at 92, served in Congress for longer than any other member in U.S. history.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said Dingell was respected not only by Democratic colleagues but across the aisle, too.

"They went to John for advice. When he walked on the floor, there was many on our side who stood around and questioned where we thought we can go," McCarthy said.

"Yes, we are sad today, but he lived a life we can admire. I may have a difference of opinion and philosophy with him, but I admired his will to fight for what he believed in.

"I admired the way he treated people that have different beliefs, and I admired the way he believed all sides should be heard. I speak for everyone on this side of the aisle to convey our deepest sympathies."

Kevin McCarthy (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, considered Dingell a "true mentor," and they often sat together on the House floor, he said in an interview.

"I constantly went to him for advice. He would always tell me: Do not get caught up in the small battles. Concentrate on the big war," said Cummings, now chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

He recalled asking Dingell in his later years if he ever worried about dying.

"He said, you know, I have one regret: That I have to leave my wife. He said, because she has been everything to me," Cummings said.

"When a guy like Dingell dies, if you were blessed to know him, it's like a piece of you dying, you know? ... He will be missed."

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP file)

Dingell spent manyyears as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, whose hearing room on Capitol Hill is named for him.

McCarthy joked about how Dingell loved his committee "so much he thought they needed no other committee in this House."

"It wasn't till his retirement that we got jurisdiction back in other places," McCarthy said to laughs.

Rep. Jan Shakowsky, D-Illinois, said Dingell taught a lot of members how to question witnesses.

"He was very committed to yes or no answers so that people couldn't wiggle out of," said Shakowsky, who served on Energy and Commerce under Dingell.

Buy Photo Rep. John Dingell puts his arm around Rep. Fred Upton during a Congressional delegation press conference at the Detroit auto show in 2010, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"You never wanted to be there raising your right hand on the wrong side of the law," said Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican who joined the panel in 1991 under Dingell and later rose to chairman.

"A big pot of coffee, by design, was on that table because he wasn't going to let you leave early."

A former Dingell staffer told Upton this week about how Dingell always used to "correct him."

"He would say, 'I work for John Dingell,' and John told him, 'No, no. It's 'with,'" Upton said.

Dingell was in office longer than many of the current members of Michigan's delegation have been alive.

“In my whole lifetime I can remember John Dingell as part of the government," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield.

"To keep your commitment and to keep your relationships to serve for that long is honorable, and he served well.”

Dingell kept a personal and professional photo archive in his office, including this photo of President Lyndon Johnson handing him a pen after signing a bill. (Photo: Courtesy of John Dingell Jr. )

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, said the enormity of Dingell's legacy in the House hit him during his first term in office while watching an old black-and-white video on CSPAN of the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"There's President Johnson at the desk, Martin Luther King over his shoulder, then this tall, thin young congressman walks into the picture. It's John Dingell. Lyndon Johnson turns and shakes his hand," Kildee said.

"Nine hours later, I walk onto the House floor and sit next to him and think, this guy wasn't just a witness to history, he was part of it. And I get to sit there with him. It gave me chills then. It gives me chills every time I think about it."

He recalled advice that Dingell gave to a lot of members: "'People who make mistakes around here, make mistakes because they think they're important people. You have an important job,' he said. 'That doesn't make you an important person.'"

Freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, said she got to know Dingell only recently, through his wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who succeeded John in 2015.

"He represents hopefully not a bygone era of bipartisanship — of saying what you mean and doing it because you believe it, not because it’s a political move or countermove, of passing landmark legislation in a bipartisan fashion," Slotkin said.

"That’s the best of what this body can be and there’s too few John Dingells.”

Slotkin is looking to potentially start a fellowship in Dingell's honor in her office for " a young person come in who best represents the values that Dingell represented here in the House," she said.

"I really hope to have the opportunity to try to live up to the legacy of John Dingell. Even just a fraction of it would be an impressive feat," Slotkin said.

