Service locations set for John Dingell's visitation, funeral Mass
Services to memorialize former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving congressman in American history, will be held in Dearborn, his family said Friday.
Dingell, a Democrat, died Thursday at age 92 after battling prostate cancer. He served in Congress for 59 years before retiring four years ago.
Dates and times have not been announced, but a visitation will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dingell, a lifelong Catholic, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is set to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. A planned burial at Arlington suggests that Dingell, who served in World War II, could receive a military funeral with honors.
More: How John Dingell championed auto industry
More: John Dingell went from 'Dean of House' to 'Dean of Twitter'
More: John Dingell's milestones and achievements
More: Key events in 'Mr. Chairman' Dingell's congressional career
More: John Dingell Jr., U.S. statesman: 1926-2019
Dingell is survived by his wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in Congress in 2015.
"To all our friends. My heart is broken. My true love is gone. The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole," she wrote on Facebook on Friday.
Nolan Finley contributed
mburke@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.