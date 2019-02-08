John Dingell Jr., the statesman from Dearborn who served longer in Congress than anyone, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He's seen here working at his Washington D.C. office in the Rayburn House Building in 2009. (Photo: Max Ortiz)

Services to memorialize former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving congressman in American history, will be held in Dearborn, his family said Friday.

Dingell, a Democrat, died Thursday at age 92 after battling prostate cancer. He served in Congress for 59 years before retiring four years ago.

Dates and times have not been announced, but a visitation will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dingell, a lifelong Catholic, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is set to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. A planned burial at Arlington suggests that Dingell, who served in World War II, could receive a military funeral with honors.

Dingell is survived by his wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in Congress in 2015.

"To all our friends. My heart is broken. My true love is gone. The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole," she wrote on Facebook on Friday.

