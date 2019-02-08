The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House on Dec. 1, 2018. President Donald Trump on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, ordered flags flown at half-staff at the White and other federal buildings and military facilities in honor of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump on Friday ordered flags at federal government buildings and military facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn, who died on Thursday at age 92.

Trump issued the proclamation about flying flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday "as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of former Representative John David Dingell, Jr., of Michigan — the longest-serving Member of Congress in our Nation's history."

Dingell, D-Dearborn, retired before Trump became president in January 2017, but regularly skewered the New York Republican for his behavior and comments during the 2016 presidential campaign and afterward.

The proclamation was Trump's first comment about Dingell since his death on Thursday evening. The president has not tweeted about him.

Flags were also flown at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, according to the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dingell, who served in office from 1955 to 2015, was considered "dean" of the U.S. House for his longtime service. His former colleagues on Friday morning paid tribute to him on the floor of the U.S. House.

Dingell was succeeded in office in 2015 by his wife, Debbie.

