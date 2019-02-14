Former Rep. John Dingell, left, and former President Bill Clinton on Feb. 10, 2009, as he became the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives. (Photo: Courtesy of the John Dingell collection at the Bentley Historical Library)

Washington — Former President Bill Clinton is expected to speak Thursday morning during a funeral Mass for former U.S. Rep. John Dingell in Washington.

The service is expected to get underway at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, which was Dingell's parish when he was in town.

The Dearborn Democrat, who died last week at 92, was a graduate of the nearby Georgetown Preparatory School, Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law School.

Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, from 1955 until early 2015. He's considered the architect of Medicare and helped to author the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, as well as landmark conservation and energy legislation.

"John Dingell served with more presidents than a cat has lives, and John Quincy Adams said there is nothing in life so pathetic as a former president," Clinton said at a 2005 tribute to Dingell.

"I was asked to come here to be living proof that presidents come, and presidents go, and John Dingell goes on forever."

Former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, are also set to speak at Thursday's funeral. Boehner was the last speaker under whom Dingell served.

Reps. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and John Lewis, D-Georgia, will also speak after they were unable to do so at Tuesday's funeral in Dearborn because bad weather prevented their plane from landing in Michigan.

House Chaplain Patrick J. Conroy will deliver the homily, and pallbearers will include former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell's.

A number of members of Congress are expected at Thursday's funeral Mass after the military flights carrying them to Dingell's service in Michigan on Tuesday had to turn back due to bad weather.

Hoyer, a longtime friend of Dingell's, nominated him for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he received in 2014.

"I was among those who decided to pursue a life of public service in large part because of watching great leaders like John Kennedy and John Dingell accept the torch of leadership for a new generation in the 1960s," Hoyer wrote in The Atlantic last week.

"As I look back on his life, I will see the man whose proudest titles weren’t congressman, chairman, or dean but son, husband, father, and grandfather — and U.S. Army veteran. He saw himself primarily as a citizen and public servant."

A reception will be held at Georgetown University after the Mass.

Dingell, who served in World War II, is expected to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/02/14/john-dingell-funeral-washington/2860546002/