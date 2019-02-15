Soldiers remove the flag from John Dingell's coffin at his gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo11: Nolan Finley,The Detroit News)

Arlington, Va. — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, a veteran of World War II, was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday at a service with military funeral honors.

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died last week at age 92. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 as a 2nd Lieutenant.

A procession of dozens of vehicles filled with family and friends wound their way from the cemetery gate on Memorial Drive to the burial site Friday morning, among Arlington’s sea of white-capped grave markers.

They stopped next to an empty field, where 10 chairs and white flowers waited next to the grave site in a newly expanded part of the cemetery.

More than 100 family and friends gathered together shortly after 9 a.m. as the hearse carrying Dingell’s casket pulled in.

Old Guard soldiers, part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, saluted as the pallbearers removed Dingell’s flag-draped casket from the hearse and carried it to the grave site.

Debbie Dingell is presented with the flag from her husband's coffin. (Photo11: Nolan Finley,The Detroit News)

The chaplain, Army Maj. Matthew Whitehead, led a brief service.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord. May he rest in peace,” Whitehead prayed.

Family members and friends stood, some with hands on hearts, for the military honors. A seven-member firing party fired three volleys in the air from their rifles.

From the silence that followed arose the forlorn notes of a bugler playing “Taps.”

Six honor guard soldiers methodically folded the U.S. flag over top Dingell’s casket. Lt. Col. Alan Kehoe of the Old Guard kneeled to present the flag to Rep. Debbie Dingell, the congressman's wife of 38 years. Kehoe saluted and marched away.

Anna Berger, one of the Arlington Ladies, a group of volunteers, stepped forward to present a condolence card to Debbie Dingell.

Those in attendance included family, former staffers, House Chaplain Patrick J. Conroy and members of Congress, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, Billy Long of Missouri, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

“Depart in peace,” Whitehead said in closing.

